Tour Championship: How much prize money is up for grabs this week at East Lake?

GOLF: SEP 21 PGA - TOUR Championship - First Round ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: The Tour Championship logo is displayed at the first round of the PGA Tour Championship. The Tour Championship is the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs and is being held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The PGA Tour’s season and the FedEx Cup Playoffs officially end this week at East Lake.

Whoever ends up lifting the FedEx Cup on Sunday afternoon will take home a record $25 million bonus.

The PGA Tour is offering $100 million from its FedEx Cup bonus pool this week at the Tour Championship. The payouts are by far the biggest offered anywhere in 2024, thanks largely to the 30-man field size at East Lake in Atlanta. The top 12 golfers will take home more than $1 million, and the last man in the field will earn $550,000.

By comparison, Viktor Hovland earned $18 million for his Tour Championship win last season.

The $25 million prize matches the total purse that was offered for The Players Championship, which was the largest offered on Tour this season. Scottie Scheffler earned $4.5 million for his win there in March. Signature Events on Tour offered $20 million purses, which the Masters matched in April. The U.S. Open offered a $21.5 million purse, which was the most ever offered at a major championship. Keegan Bradley earned $3.6 million for his win last week at the BMW Championship, which also had a $20 million purse.

Scheffler, who has won six times on Tour this season, has already won just shy of $30 million. He will start in first at the Tour Championship at 10-under for the week under the staggered start format . Xander Schauffele will start in second at 8-under, and Hideki Matsuyama will start in third at 7-under.

Here’s a look at how much prize money is up for grabs this week in Atlanta.

Tour Championship purse, prize money

1. $25 million

2. $12.5 million

3. $7.5 million

4. $6 million

5. $5 million

6. $3.5 million

7. $2.75 million

8. $2.25 million

9. $2 million

10. $1.75 million

11. $1.075 million

12. $1.025 million

13. $975,000

14. $925,000

15. $885,000

16. $795,000

17. $775,000

18. $755,000

19. $735,000

20. $715,000

21. $670,000

22. $650,000

23. $630,000

24. $615,000

25. $600,000

26. $590,000

27. $580,000

28. $570,000

29. $560,000

30. $550,000