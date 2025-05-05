Trent Alexander-Arnold announces he's leaving Liverpool in emotional video: 'The hardest decision I've ever made'

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 4: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on May 4, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold spent the past 20 years being associated with Liverpool. Now, that's all coming to an end.

Alexander-Arnold announced Monday he is leaving the club at the end of the season. Alexander-Arnold announced the news in a video, calling it the "hardest decision I've ever made."

After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season.



This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.



I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this… pic.twitter.com/emAw5RvXq0 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 5, 2025

The 26-year-old said it was a personal decision, and that he needed to challenge himself. He acknowledged people won't be happy with his decision, but "it's something that I feel I need to do on my journey and my career." He added he'll always be a Liverpool fan and continue to root for the club to perform well.

Alexander-Arnold grew up a Liverpool fan and joined the club's academy when he was six years old. His exit ends a 20-year association with the club.

