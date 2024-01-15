Trump legal news brief: Stormy Daniels says she is 'set to testify' at hush money trial

Stormy Daniels Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends a book signing for her memoir "Full Disclosure" at the Museum of Sex on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, tells her podcast audience that she is “set to testify” in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York in March. Trump is charged with 34 felonies in the case and has pleaded not guilty. Here are the latest legal developments for the Republican who hopes to be reelected to the White House in 2024.

New York hush money

Stormy Daniels declares she is ‘set to testify’ in Trump hush money trial

Key players: Adult film star Stormy Daniels, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

On Sunday, Daniels said on her podcast that she was "set to testify" in Trump's hush money trial in New York that begins on March 25, CBS News reported .

"Obviously, things have been next-level crazy, since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March — obviously, that can change any moment — in the hush money case," Daniels said on the podcast.

Two civil cases against Trump have already been heard since he left the White House and jury selection for a third will begin on Tuesday. The hush money trial is the first of four criminal cases that could be heard during the Republican presidential primary.

Last March, Trump made history by becoming the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges. He is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in order to hide a payment to Daniels in 2016 for $130,000 that Daniels alleges was made to cover-up an alleged extramarital affair that took place in 2006.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies that he ever had the affair with Daniels.

Daniels has detailed having sex with Trump in 2006 in a memoir titled Full Disclosure and in media interviews.

Cohen, who testified before the Manhattan grand jury about making the $130,000 payment to Daniels on Trump’s behalf, will also testify in the case.

Why it matters: Daniels will certainly be asked on the witness stand to revisit the details of the alleged affair with Trump. As this is a criminal trial, Trump will be required to be present for that testimony.

