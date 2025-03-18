Trump, Putin float possibility of hockey matchup between NHL and Russian KHL; NHL declines to comment

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: A detailed view of the NHL logo on the net before the game between the Washington Capitals and the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena on December 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the possibility of a game between American and Russian hockey players, according to a summary of the conversation released Tuesday by the Russian government.

A release from the Kremlin, which summarized various topics from a call between the two presidents on Tuesday, included a mention of a potential hockey matchup between players from the NHL and the KHL, the Russian hockey league. Per the release, President Trump supported President Putin's suggestion to hold hockey games between NHL and KHL players in both the United States and Russia.

The NHL responded to news of the phone call with identical statements shared with ESPN and The Athletic.

"We have just become aware of the conversation between President Trump and President Putin," the NHL said in the statement. "Obviously, we were not a party to those discussions and it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this time."

Russian hockey has not competed internationally since February 2022, after the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) placed sanctions on the team when Russia invaded Ukraine. Last month, the IIHF extended the ban through 2026, meaning that the team will not be allowed to participate in the 2026 Olympics in Milan, under the Russian flag. 2026 is set to be the first time in a decade that NHL players will participate in the Olympics.

The NHL broke off from the KHL in 2022, around the same time as the initial sanctions from the IIHF. Prior to the invasion, the NHL was connected to the KHL, with the two even holding a few cross-league friendlies in 2008 and 2010.