Trump survives assassination attempt; 2 killed in rally shooting: Here's what we know

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt Saturday night after a shooter opened fire at his campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was injured in the attack and was quickly rushed offstage, but ultimately he declared he was "fine." The shooter was killed, as was a rally attendee. Two other attendees were critically injured, according to the Secret Service.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the suspect and have not established a motive for the shooting. The FBI and Pennsylvania state law enforcement officials said they are working together on what they called an active investigation.

Here's what we know about the shooting:

Is Trump OK?

Trump was injured in the attack — video showed blood streaming from his right ear immediately afterwards — and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. His campaign released a statement shortly afterwards saying he was “fine.”

On Truth Social , Trump's social media platform, the former president later said he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

By Saturday night, Trump had left the Butler, Pa., area, according to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. He still plans to attend the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday, according to a statement released after the shooting .

What happened?

A gunman opened fire during Trump’s rally Saturday night near Butler, Pa., at approximately 6:15 p.m., shortly after the former president took the stage.

In video of the incident, multiple popping sounds could be heard before Trump grabs his right ear. Secret Service agents quickly rushed the stage, collapsing on top of Trump in a protective manner. After a few moments, someone is heard saying "shooter down,” and the Secret Service lets Trump up. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was seen visibly bleeding from the area around his right ear and could be heard asking Secret Service agents to get his shoes as they started to whisk him away to his convoy. Trump also raised his fist defiantly to the crowd.

In a news conference late Saturday night, Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek labeled the attack an “assassination attempt.”

The Secret Service, which is charged with protecting presidents, former presidents, and candidates for the office, described the incident as:

Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/E8FazqtUVZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

Was anyone else injured?

Yes, the alleged gunman was killed by the Secret Service. A male audience member died in the attack, and two other male attendees suffered critical injuries, according to the Secret Service and Pennsylvania state authorities.

What do we know about the shooter?

Authorities have yet to identify the shooter or release a possible motive for the crime. They confirmed in a news conference late Saturday night that the shooter was male.

Is there still a danger to the public?

While the investigation is still ongoing, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said there is "no reason to believe that there is any other existing threat out there." Investigators said late Saturday that they will continue to try and determine whether the suspect acted alone.

What happens next?

FBI and Pennsylvania officials will continue their investigation jointly, with the FBI leading up the inquiry and local authorities handling the homicide and injuries to the rally attendees.

Rojek said the suspect’s identity will be released once the FBI has “100% confidence” in it, and that they continue to pursue a motive for the shooting, as well.

Officials labeled the location an “active crime scene.”

Law enforcement is also encouraging anyone at the rally or anyone who has any information about the incident to come forward.

As for Trump, the Republican National Convention begins Monday in Milwaukee where he will be nominated as the party’s presidential nominee for a third time. Trump said Saturday night that after the shooting that he would still attend the convention.

