Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, manager Rocco Baldelli ejected in tense game vs. Mariners

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 31: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins and manager Rocco Baldelli argue with home plate umpire Austin Jones after getting ejected during the seventh inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Things got fiery between the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners on Saturday. After a controversial strike turned into a heated argument with the umpire, Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and manager Rocco Baldelli were both ejected in the seventh inning.

Following a borderline pitch on third baseman Brooks Lee was called a strike, Correa stepped out of the on-deck circle, seemingly expressing his opinion to Austin Jones, the home plate umpire. Jones promptly called for Correa to be ejected, infuriating the shortstop, who had to be held back from Jones by his teammates.

Meanwhile, Baldelli, similarly furious, came over to argue his case. Jones quickly ejected him as well.

Twins first baseman Ty France, a former Mariner getting his own homecoming this weekend, stepped in for Correa in the batting order. Lee moved to take over Correa's position at shortstop.

Minnesota took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning. But in the third inning, Cal Raleigh got the Mariners on the board with a two-run homer — his 22nd home run of the year, tying him with Shohei Ohtani at the top of the league.

Seattle shortstop J.P Crawford then picked up another two-run bomb to give the Mariners the lead, celebrating the hit with a nasty bat flip — and taking out a chunk of the scoreboard in the process.

But the Twins didn't let Seattle end things there, with Trevor Larnach getting an RBI single in the top of the ninth to tie things up at 4-4.