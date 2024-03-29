Tyler O'Neill celebrates baseball's return with 5th straight Opening Day home run

Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 28: Tyler O'Neill #17 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of the 2024 Opening Day game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 28, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

You know baseball season has started when games on the east coast get rained out, championship banners are raised, and Tyler O'Neill is mashing Opening Day dingers.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder only had one hit during their 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night, but it kept his impressive streak alive.

O'Neill's 394-foot blast in the eighth inning off Mariner reliever Cody Bolton not only gave the Red Sox an insurance run but also extended O'Neill's streak of five consecutive Opening Days with a home run.

O'Neill's blast moved him past Todd Hundley, Gary Carter, and Yogi Berra for most consecutive Opening Day home runs, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

After the game, O'Neill, who was selected in the third round by the Mariners in the 2013 MLB Draft, was aware of his streak ahead of the game.

"I knew what was going on, for sure," said O'Neill, who was in possession of the home run ball. "I just wanted to be patient up there. Get something over the plate that I could handle."

Making the moment even sweeter was that O'Neill grew up in Burnaby, British Columbia, making Seattle the closest MLB city to his hometown. Because of that, he was able to have 20 family members and friends in attendance at T-Mobile Park.

The 28-year-old O'Neill spent the last six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Red Sox in December. He has played over 100 games in a season only once in his MLB career and it resulted in him finishing eighth in NL MVP voting that year. His power at the plate can allow him to thrive in Boston, and he's off to a good start.

"You always want to kick the season off with a bang," O'Neill said. "Fortunately, I've been able to do it a [five] times in row now. Just having a lot of fun out there."

Tyler O'Neill Opening Day home run streak

2020: July 24 off Joe Musgrove, Pittsburgh Pirates2021: April 1 off Cam Bedrosian, Cincinnati Reds2022: April 7 off JT Brubaker, Pittsburgh Pirates2023: March 30 off Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays2024: March 28 off Cody Bolton, Seattle Mariners