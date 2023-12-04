Tyreek Hill explains that he ran wrong route, Tua Tagovailoa still hit him for a TD

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Life as a quarterback isn't always fair. Sometimes mistakes are obviously on the quarterback. Other mistakes look obvious but aren't mistakes at all.

The code is that a quarterback shouldn't point out publicly if his teammate did screw up part of the play that led to an interception, incompletion or other mistake. Fans and even knowledgeable observers can look at a play and not realize the intricacies of a route or play call.

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill had his quarterback's back on Monday. Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in Washington posted on X, formerly Twitter, about a 60-yard touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa to Hill against the Washington Commanders. Hill adjusted his route for what looked like a pass that was off the mark, he was open enough to get under the ball and catch it for the long score. Paulsen wrote about what looked to be a bad throw by Tagovailoa and a great play by Hill.

Just a great receiver bailing out his quarterback, who is often unfairly criticized, on a bad play right? Not at all, Hill explained.

Hill said on X he ran the wrong route, Tagovailoa made the right read and helped his receiver by noticing the mistake and putting it up high enough to let Hill adjust.

Bad take I ran my route wrong Tua threw that ball exactly where I was suppose to be . He noticed my angle put enough air time on it just to give me time to adjust 🥹 https://t.co/C0b9Q5y4h3 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 4, 2023

Tagovailoa has many critics who feel he's just a product of a good coaching staff and having a superstar like Hill to make him look good. It's easy to see why any of them would have thought the 60-yard touchdown pass to Hill was just another one of those plays.

According to Hill, it was actually Tagovailoa who gave his receiver a chance to make a great catch with a heads-up play in the moment. It's another example that not everything is as it appears, especially when it comes to NFL quarterback play.