Tyrese Maxey listed as questionable for Game 2 of 76ers-Knicks playoff series

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game One NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks in game one of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 20, 2024 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 111-104.

The Philadelphia 76ers listed guard Tyrese Maxey as questionable for Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the New York Knicks.

The All-Star point guard did not attend the Sixers' shootaround on Monday morning due to an illness, though no specific details were given. He was the only Philadelphia player who did not attend the morning session.

Maxey scored a game-high 33 points in the Sixers' 111–104 loss in Game 1, with the Knicks seemingly unable to prevent him from going to the rim. Not having Maxey would be a significant blow to Philadelphia's chances to even the series, especially with Joel Embiid appearing to be hobbled by a left knee injury.

Embiid did attend Monday's shootaround but is also listed as questionable for Game 2. Even if Maxey does end up playing, he'll likely be affected by what ails him. If he can't go, Kyle Lowry would take over starting point guard duties. Lowry scored 18 points in Game 1, shooting 4-for-7 from three-point range.

On Sunday, Maxey was announced as one of three finalists for the NBA Most Improved Player award, along with the Houston Rockets' Alperen Şengün and Coby White of the Chicago Bulls. During the regular season, he was the Sixers' second-leading scorer, averaging 25.9 points per game with 6.2 assists.