UFC champion Sean Strickland releases video of himself holding man at gunpoint

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland released video on Sunday of himself holding a man at gunpoint in his driveway.

Strickland published the edited video from what appears to be his home surveillance and doorbell cam feeds claiming that he initially thought the man was trying to steal his car. He wrote the he later realized that the "guy was drunk stomping out a girl" and was fleeing security when he stumbled into his driveway.

Strickland's account of the incident has not been verified. The alleged trespasser is unidentified and his face is blurred out in the video. Strickland published the video on Instagram.

In it, the man is seen via a doorbell cam stumbling on the sidewalk and falling down in front of what appears to be Strickland's house. The man then walks between two vehicles in the driveway and kneels down. The video then cuts to a clip of Strickland appearing to walk down an outside corridor of his house then cuts back to the doorbell cam with Strickland pointing a pistol at the alleged trespasser.

The video cuts again to Strickland pursuing the man to the street in front of his house, kicking him to the ground and holding him at gunpoint with his foot on his torso. Another man in a red shirt who appears to be a security officer is seen walking alongside Strickland in this clip. Strickland wrote that the man was eventually arrested.

"Here's what I know," Strickland wrote. "The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car. He was arrested."

Again, none of this is verified.

Strickland, 32, is the UFC middleweight champion after defeating Israel Adesanya in a title fight at UFC 293 in September. He's scheduled to defend his belt for the first time against No. 2 contender Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 on Jan. 20.