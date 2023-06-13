U.S. Open: Adam Hadwin healthy and ready to go after security guard tackle at RBC Canadian Open

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Practice Day 2 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Adam Hadwin of Canada is seen on the driving range during a practice round prior to the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Adam Hadwin is totally fine, and he’s not harboring any grudges either.

Hadwin, just days after a security guard tackled him on the green following Nick Taylor's historic win at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, arrived at Los Angeles Country Club for the U.S. Open without any injuries.

He took the hit well and will tee off in the third major of the season as scheduled come Thursday morning.

"I don't know if I've ever been tackled in my life," he told the Toronto Sun's Jon McCarthy on Tuesday in Los Angeles. "I've shied away from contact sports for a reason, but thankfully I held up well."

Hadwin, like just about every other Canadian in the field, was watching the end of the RBC Canadian Open intently on Sunday night from Oakdale Golf and Country Club. Taylor edged out Tommy Fleetwood in a four-hole playoff to win Canada's only PGA Tour event. He is the first Canadian to win the tournament in 69 years.

But right after Taylor’s incredible 72-foot eagle putt fell on the final playoff hole, Hadwin rushed in to celebrate with a bottle of champagne. That turned out to be the wrong move.

A security guard on the green spotted Hadwin and leveled him .

Adam Hadwin got SMOKED by security trying to celebrate with Nick Taylor. 😂



Canada has lost contain. pic.twitter.com/nAeTiZOpGv — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) June 11, 2023

Hadwin, who actually apologized to the officer " in true Canadian form ," said he didn't blame him at all. He seemed to appreciate all the content that came from the incident, too.

Put it in the Louvre! pic.twitter.com/ucQUqRhsM1 — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

“Listen, I think it was one of those freak incidents,” Hadwin said. “I kind of came around the corner just as hot as he did, and I’m sure in the moment the entire security team was told not to lose contain on the situation because if Nick wins it could get crazy, and I was a plain-clothed, hoodie- and jeans-wearing guy coming in hot.”

The U.S. Open had some fun with it, too. The tournament had a few hard hats and a bright neon yellow construction vest waiting for him in his locker at Los Angeles Country Club this week just in case.

Ready for a great week @usopengolf. Thanks to the @USGA for keeping me safe! pic.twitter.com/qbUbOkvWvK — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

Hadwin finished tied for 12th at the RBC Canadian Open, and had the best finish of any Canadian in the field other than Taylor. Hadwin has one career win on the PGA Tour back at the 2017 Valspar Championship. The 35-year-old has seven top-25 finishes this season, including a T7 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open and a runner-up finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He is currently ranked No. 70 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Hadwin will tee off alongside Denny McCarthy and Joel Dahmen to start the U.S. Open on Thursday morning.

Even though it got a bit painful at the end, Hadwin is thrilled he got to experience Taylor’s victory in person.

“I’m so proud of Nick, and I’m glad I was there to witness it,” he said. “That was literally what dreams are made of. [ESPN] could make a ‘30 for 30’ on that.”