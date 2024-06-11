U.S. Open honors Grayson Murray at Pinehurst

US Open - Final Round BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: Grayson Murray of The United States plays his tee shot on the 1th hole during the final round of the 2022 U.S.Open at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) (David Cannon/Getty Images)

PINEHURST, N.C. — The U.S. Open has honored the late Grayson Murray with a plaque on his designated locker at Pinehurst No. 2, site of this year's tournament.

The plaque reads, "The USGA remembers Grayson and pays tribute to the playing accomplishments that merited his place in the 124th U.S. Open Championship." The plaque then closed with a quote: "Be kind to one another."

Murray died on May 25 at age 30. His parents confirmed the next day that Murray had died by suicide.

At the time of his death, Murray was ranked inside the top 60 in the world, a strong enough performance to earn him entry into this year's U.S. Open.

On Monday, defending U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark noted that golf is a battle both on and off the course, and often it's a fight the fans never see. "It's lonely. I've been in many low spots where you have some negative thoughts which you don't ever want to have," he said. "Golf can do that to you. You got to do your best to not let it do that."

Clark stressed the need for players to keep up with each other's mental health. "We have unlimited resources, to be honest," he said. "I just think it's more of maybe the caddies and the players maybe checking in on each player. Being like, 'Hey, man, how are you doing?' Not just, 'How are you playing golf?'"

The 124th U.S. Open begins Thursday in Pinehurst.