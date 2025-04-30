USC commit Alijah Arenas released from the hospital after car crash that put him in medically-induced coma

Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game. Sacramento, CA - March 15: Alijah Arenas #0 of Chatsworth Chancellors drives to the basket against the Jesuit Marauders in the second half of a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-Ne/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

USC commit Alijah Arenas was released from the hospital just days after he was involved in a car crash that resulted in him being put in a medically-induced coma, his family announced.

Arenas — son of NBA great Gilbert Arenas — still has a long way to go before he makes a full recovery, but is "resting comfortably under close watch," per a family statement.

Arenas reportedly crashed into a fire hydrant and hit a tree Thursday after losing control of a Tesla Cybertruck, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was placed in a medically-induced coma due to smoke inhalation. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected in the crash.

Shortly after the crash, Arenas came out of his coma. On Monday, Arenas continued to show strong progress, and was walking and talking. He reportedly sustained no major injuries as a result of the crash.

Arenas — a five-star recruit — was considered one of the best prospects in the 2025 class. He had offers from multiple schools, including Kansas and Kentucky, before committing to USC in January.

