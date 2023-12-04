Victor Vector: As Victor Wembanyama's Spurs sink lower in the standings, a look at Chet Holmgren's rookie rise

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans Dec 1, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1), in gray tracksuit, looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports - 22012143 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on you from a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.

Here, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.

But first a few words ...

As the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament enters our collective consciousness, as the league's usual business becomes a bigger part of our basketball conversation — young stars overtaking the old guard and intrigue around how the standings are settling as Christmas and the season's quarter mark approach — the Wembanyama hype has quieted, and he has the Spurs to thank. They are terrible, losers of 14 straight, also overshadowed by the Detroit Pistons' 17-game losing streak. (FYI: The longest single-season streak is 26.)

Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks. His team starts a forward at point guard and ranks 23rd in shooting efficacy, which makes setting the table and spacing for him more difficult.

It makes for a painful watch, other than the occasional flashes from a 7-4 marvel.

Wembanyama also missed Friday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans with hip tightness on the second night of a back-to-back. Assuming the injury is nothing serious, he will have five days of rest before Wednesday's nationally televised showdown with Anthony Edwards and the West's first-place Minnesota Timberwolves.

Maybe that adds some juice to the narrative arc of Wembanyama's rookie season. He collected 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks opposite Minnesota's Rudy Gobert in their last meeting — a seven-point loss. The Spurs were 3-6 then, and it would be a shame to see them fold so early in the season.

There comes a point when fans say to themselves, You know what, Wembanyama looks like he's going to be good, but he's a project, and his team is going nowhere, so I'll just catch his highlights on YouTube.

Where you land matters. Chet Holmgren has surpassed Wembanyama in the Rookie of the Year odds, per BetMGM, partly because his Oklahoma City Thunder are 13-6. Would Wembanyama's production be better beside All-NBA first-team point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a wealth of young talent? No doubt.

Holmgren has also benefited from his redshirt season, even though the foot injury limited his on-court work. It helps to live the pace of the NBA for a year inside and outside arenas. You can envision how exactly you can elevate the franchise that drafted you, and Holmgren was fortunate his team needed his exact skill set.

He has crushed that role, too. His 17.6 points (on 53/40/88 shooting splits), eight rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks per game enter him into the All-Star discussion. He would rank third among the 20 players in this week's Victor Vector (723.7 points), two spots ahead of Wembanyama. His efficiency makes the difference.

Might Wembanyama be more productive and worthy of All-Star consideration if his team was better and he spent a year immersed in San Antonio's system? Maybe. It might also be an unfair comparison. Measured against everyone else from the 2023 draft class — a group that includes early risers Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jordan Hawkins — Wembanyama is far and away the best player and in the mix of the greats on this list.

We will find out if it all comes out in the wash. That is what the tracker is for. Before we get started, a key:

Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks

Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus

Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X): Default season settings

20. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

2002-03: 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM

Through 19 games (11-8): 210-124-18-5-28, 31 TO (83-135 FG, 0-0 3P, 44-64 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 382.25

19. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics

2007-08: 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM

Through 19 games (4-15): 369-84-37-19-21, 64 TO (128-324 FG, 24-79 3P, 89-108 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 438.7

18. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons

1994-95: 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM

Through 19 games (8-11): 313-87-67-30-18, 40 TO (112-227 FG, 3-12 3P, 86-106 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 510.35

17. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

1985-86: 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM

Through 19 games (5-14): 348-150-31-18-33, 56 TO (133-282 FG, 0-2 3P, 82-106 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 510.6

16. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

1981-82: 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM

Through 19 games (8-11): 382-55-141-40*-4*, 80* TO (138-311 FG, 2-15* 3P, 104-149 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 523.8

(*Some game-to-game statistics unavailable. Estimates based on season averages.)

15. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

1996-97: 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 19 games (7-12): 370-79-114-35-7, 88 TO (122-299 FG, 37-99 3P, 89-137 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 566.2

14. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2003-04: 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM

Through 19 games (4-15): 321-131-122-24-12, 71 TO (124-309 FG, 17-52 3P, 56-80 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 598.95

13. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

1997-98: 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM

Through 19 games (10-9): 300-216-38-12-46, 64 TO (130-232 FG, 0-2 3P, 40-82 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 600.1

12. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

2010-11: 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM

Through 19 games (4-15): 394-221-51-14-10, 50 TO (154-290 FG, 0-1 3P, 86-148 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 601

11. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

2018-19: 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM

Through 19 games (10-9): 363-124-80-19-6, 72 TO (127-278 FG, 47-118 3P, 62-78 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 604.9

10. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1984-85: 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM

Through 19 games (12-7): 340-218-27-18-45, 59 TO (138-279 FG, 0-0 3P, 64-110 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 615.95

9. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1979-80: 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM

Through 19 games (14-5): 309-119-120-40-8, 57 TO (114-211 FG, 0-2 3P, 81-101 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 627.3

8. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

2005-06: 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

Through 19 games (8-11): 309-112-129-39-1, 50 TO (104-238 FG, 12-49 3P, 89-111 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 639.15

7. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

1983-84: 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 19 games (7-12): 394-226-38-12-47, 62 TO (163-306 FG, 0-1 3P, 68-101 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 682.55

6. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1979-80: 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM

Through 19 games (15-4): 362-191-86-36-16, 72 TO (148-312 FG, 6-18 3P, 60-72 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 683.1

5. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1984-85: 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM

Through 19 games (8-9): 486-102-80-52-30, 72 TO (180-360 FG, 2-7 3P, 124-148 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 695

4. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

2023-24: 19.3 PTS (44/27/83), 9.7 REB, 2.6 AST (3.5 TO), 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 17.8 PER, 52.8 TS%, 0.0 WS/48, -1.3 BPM

Through 19 games (3-16): 347-174-46-24-49, 63 TO (129-295 FG, 26-96 3P, 63-76 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 699.75

3. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

1991-92: 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM

Through 19 games (9-10): 363-264-40-15-54, 72 TO (133-285 FG, 0-0 3P, 97-140 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 717.25

2. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1989-90: 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM

Through 19 games (13-6): 420-232-34-34-49, 61 TO (137-251 FG, 0-0 3P, 146-206 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 768.55

1. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic

1992-93: 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM

Through 19 games (10-9): 423-286-26-17-76, 80 TO (159-304 FG, 0-0 3P, 105-190 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 6): 796.2