Victor Wembanyama won't play for France in FIBA World Cup: 'I think it's a necessary sacrifice'

Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in last week's NBA Draft, has announced that he won't play for his home country of France in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

The new San Antonio Spurs star told French newspaper L'Equipe that he wants to focus on the NBA Summer League and taking care of his body as he prepares for his rookie season.

"I've decided to dedicate this summer to preparing my body for the many events awaiting it in the coming years," Wembanyama told L'Equipe via NBA.com. "This meant skipping the World Cup. It was a difficult decision, and one that required the advice of many people. But I sincerely believe it's the best one for the French team and myself."

"It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health. I hope people will understand. It's frustrating for me, too. The France team is still central for me. I want to win as many titles as possible with the team. But I think it's a necessary sacrifice."

Wembanyama said the Spurs were supportive of whichever option he chose, and he didn't feel pressure from them at all.

"They know what's at stake," he said. "But they would have supported me whatever my choice. In the past, as soon as I could go to international competitions, I did. I've never been able to enjoy a summer with several months of development for my body. For this new phase of my life, it's essential. The Spurs staff are ready to make this summer profitable. We can't afford for it to be wasted time."

Wembanyama hasn't had much time to rest lately. He's been playing with Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, his team in France, since September 2022, a 62-game stretch that ended on June 15 when Boulogne-Levallois lost in the finals. From there he went to the NBA Draft, and after a stopover in San Antonio to visit his new city and venue, he's headed to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League.

If Wembanyama had decided to play for France in the FIBA World Cup, he would have gone from Vegas (where the Summer League ends on July 17) right to France to practice with the team. The FIBA World Cup runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, which means he would have gone from that event directly to NBA training camp. That is a lot of basketball for someone about to move to a new country and start his NBA career before he hits age 20.

It's also a lot of basketball for a guy whose body is still developing. Yes, as hard as it is to believe, a 19-year-old with these hands is not done growing yet.

A baseball in Victor Wembanyama’s hand 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eXcZqzK7nh — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 20, 2023

While he won't participate in the FIBA World Cup, Wembanyama has no plans to abandon Team France. Olympic basketball is important to him, and he plans on competing in Paris in 2024.

"The French team is as central to my career as ever. I want to win every title I can with them. But to achieve that, this summer is a necessary sacrifice," Wembanyama said.

The NBA Summer League kicks off on July 7, with the California Classic taking place on July 3 and 5. All 76 Summer League games will be televised on ESPN's various cable and streaming channels.