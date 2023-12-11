Vikings WR Justin Jefferson considered 'day-to-day' after chest injury, brief hospitalization

Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 10: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Though he was briefly hospitalized, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell isn’t ruling out Justin Jefferson this week.

Jefferson, who left the Vikings' 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and was taken to a hospital with a chest injury on Sunday, is being considered day-to-day — meaning he could suit up for the Vikings when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell says WR Justin Jefferson is "day-to-day, hopefully with a good chance of playing with us in Cincinnati." — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) December 11, 2023

“[He’s] day-to-day, hopefully with a good chance of playing with us in Cincinnati,” O’Connell said on Monday, via The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

Midway through the second quarter on Sunday in Las Vegas, Jefferson caught a 15-yard pass over the middle of the field. He was hit hard almost immediately as he came down with the catch by Raiders safety Marcus Epps, and remained down on the field for quite some time.

Justin Jefferson's filthy route-running is back...but he took a huge shot and is in the medical tent pic.twitter.com/dJqqHTUMEx — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 10, 2023

Jefferson eventually made his way back to the locker room, and the Vikings quickly ruled him out with a chest injury the rest of the way. They then announced that he was being transported to the hospital , though O'Connell said after the game that it looked "like we avoided any significant thing there." Jefferson actually returned to Allegiant Stadium before the end of the game and traveled home to Minnesota with the team, both of which are good signs.

Jefferson had two catches for 27 yards when he went down. The 24-year-old has 598 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season. Jefferson was playing in his first game back from a long hamstring injury he sustained earlier in the season, too. He was activated off of injured reserve on Nov. 28 , but waited until after the team's bye week to officially make his return.

The Vikings offense struggled badly against the Raiders. Joshua Dobbs was benched in favor of Nick Mullins in the 3-0 win, though O’Connell declined to name a starting quarterback for their game with the Bengals on Monday. The Vikings sit at 7-6, and are very much in the NFC playoff race. Though Jefferson’s presence on the field could go a long way in ensuring the Vikings make the postseason, the team will need to settle on a quarterback first.