Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green 'definitely took it too far' with chokehold of Rudy Gobert

Steve Kerr didn't mince words when talking about Draymond Green's actions on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors forward did too much, it wasn't a good look for him or for the league, and the Warriors head coach didn't defend the behavior.

"Yes, he definitely took it too far," Kerr told reporters on Thursday. "I didn't have a problem with him getting Rudy [Gobert] off of Klay [Thompson]. ... I thought Rudy was wrong for putting his arms on Klay, regardless of his intentions. So I had no problem with Draymond getting him off of him, but he's gotta let go.

"He hung on for like six, seven seconds. It was a terrible visual for the league, for Draymond, for everybody, so Draymond was wrong. He knows that. It's a bad look. The five games [are] deserved, and we move forward."

During the NBA's in-season tournament on Tuesday, Green put Gobert in a chokehold after the Minnesota Timberwolves center grabbed Thompson. The Golden State guard got into a tugging match with Jaden McDaniels that left Thompson's jersey ripped.

Green, Thompson and McDaniel were all immediately tossed from the game. The latter two were both fined $25,000 from the NBA, while Green received a five-game suspension for "escalating an on-court altercation and forcibly grabbing...Gobert around the neck in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner."

The suspension came down in the form of a statement from executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars. Green's "history of unsportsmanlike acts" was a factor in the penalty handed down.

After the game, Gobert stood up for himself and took several shots at Green.

"Clown behavior," Gobert said of Green's actions.

The 7-foot center then went a step further.

“Every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected.”

Jonathan Kuminga will start in Draymond Green’s place tonight. Steve Kerr’s instructions: “Run the floor, rebound, dive, get to the line. I want him to shoot the 3.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2023

Green will be eligible to return on Nov. 28. He'll miss contests against the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jordan Kuminga will fill in for Green, according to Kerr.