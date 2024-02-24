Warriors HC Steve Kerr becomes highest paid coach in NBA history with reported 2-year, $35 million extension

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Steve Kerr has a new deal, and it definitely pays him the like the architect of a dynasty.

The Golden State Warriors head coach has agreed to a two-year, $35 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will make him the highest-paid coach in NBA history.

This story will be updated with more information.

