Warriors' Stephen Curry wins NBA Clutch Player of the Year award

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Play-In Tournament SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during the end of the the second half of their loss to the Sacramento Kings during the Play-In Tournament at Golden 1 Center on April 16, 2024 in Sacramento, California.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry won the NBA's second Clutch Player of the Year award on Thursday.

Curry beat out DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win the honor, which was created last season as an additional season-long award to go with Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.

The NBA defines "clutch time" as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the game is within five points.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the recipient of the Jerry West Trophy as the 2023-24 Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/NyylEJXK2R — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 25, 2024

Curry led the NBA in clutch points this season, scoring 189. DeRozan was second with 182 clutch points, though his average of 4.6 per game was higher than Curry's 4.4. (The Bulls guard also played the most minutes in clutch time among the three finalists at 191.8.) Gilgeous-Alexander scored 112, ranking seventh among players who appeared in at least 15 games.

The Clutch Player winner receives the Jerry West Trophy. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star was nicknamed "Mr. Clutch" during his 14-year career for his excellent shooting at the end of close games.

Last season's inaugural honors went to Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey tipped off the NBA's award season this week with winning Most Improved Player honors on Tuesday. That was followed by Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid earning the Sixth Man of the Year award on Thursday.

Coach of the Year will be awarded on Sunday, while Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP will be announced on dates still to be determined.

The three finalists for each of the remaining NBA awards can be seen here.