Week 1 Overreaction: Georgia pummels Clemson & is the U back?

Now that Week 1 is over, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde hop on to overreact to the action from this weekend. They focus on Georgia pummeling Clemson, Miami embarrassing Florida, and Notre Dame surviving Texas A&M.

Among other Week 1 games, they also react to Penn State's statement win over West Virginia and Vanderbilt stunning Virginia Tech. They also share their thoughts on top performers of the week including Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Nebraksa's Dylan Raiola, and more.

(2:32) Georgia vs Clemson

(13:42) Notre Dame vs Texas A&M

(19:54) Miami vs Florida

(28:21) Penn State vs West Virginia

(34:19) Vanderbilt vs Virginia Tech

(37:38) Who else impressed?

(44:29) Small Sample Heisman

(55:14) Say Something Nice

