Week 12 Reactions: Oregon escapes upset & Georgia back in playoff race? | College Football Power Hour

Was Dan Lanning out of line to fake a field goal rather than put the ball in Dillon Gabriel’s hands? Oregon keeps their perfect season alive on the road at Wisconsin but not without some controversy. Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down that game plus, in the SEC, Carson Beck finally looks like the QB we thought he’d be as the Georgia Bulldogs take down the Tennessee Volunteers. Elsewhere, LSU goes down HARD to the Florida Gators whose bowl chances are looking up after the win.

Caroline, Fitz & Adam share their biggest takeaways from the weekend including why Billy Napier and Florida will be the talk of the town in the offseason and which two players have pulled ahead in the Heisman race.

(0:37) Tennessee @ Georgia recap

(26:32) Oregon @ Wisconsin recap

(33:48) There’s no ‘great’ CFB team this season

(46:50) Florida will be the talk of the town

(55:31) Heisman race narrows to two

