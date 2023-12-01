Week 13 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is seen after a touchdown pass during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

We've said it once, and we'll say it again: the demise of Mike Evans' fantasy value has been greatly exaggerated.

The veteran star is en route to yet another 1,000-yard season, and if Week 12 was any indication, he still has a lot left in the tank. Evans scored 20-plus fantasy points for the third time this season against the Colts, buoyed by two touchdowns.

[Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

What will he do against the Panthers — a team that has surprisingly held opposing wide receivers in check — in Week 13?

Check out where Evans lands in our WR rankings for Week 13:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 13 fantasy WR leaderboard?

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!