Week 17 fantasy playoffs viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

It's the money weekend. If you gotten this far you're likely playing for a fantasy championship and eternal glory. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide all the fantasy insight you need for this important weekend and identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 17:

0:49 - Binge games

1:14 - Lions @ Cowboys: Could this be the highest scoring game of the year?

11:08 - Dolphins @ Ravens: Can you trust starting De'Von Achane this week?

20:05 - Steam games

20:10 - Packers @ Vikings: What can we expect from Jaren Hall in defacto playoff game

26:12 - Bengals @ Chiefs: Can Mahomes get right against this poor Bengals defense?

32:13 - Patriots @ Bills: Is this the game Stefon Diggs finally goes off?

37:37 - Raiders @ Colts: Does the magic keep going for Raiders and Pierce?

40:50 - Rams @ Giants: Is there a sleeper starter brewing on Rams offense?

45:59 - Saints @ Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield is balling

48:41 - 49ers @ Commanders: Does Jacoby Brissett make Washington players playable?

51:12 - Titans @ Texans: What does CJ Stroud's return mean for Texans playmakers?

57:53 - Falcons @ Bears: What will be Justin Fields' market this offseason?

59:00 - Cardinals @ Eagles: Does Philly get back on track?

1:01:52 - Panthers @ Jaguars: Can Carolina pull off upset?

1:04:00 - Charges @ Broncos: The Russell Wilson discourse is off the rails

