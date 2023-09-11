Week 2 overreaction: Mel Tucker in hot water, Texas upsets Alabama & Colorado is 2-0

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through all of the biggest college football games from Week 2 along with the latest from the Mel Tucker scandal at Michigan State.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has ended up in a Title IX investigation after information surfaced about a possible inappropriate relationship with a colleague at Michigan State. The guys examine the details of the possible misconduct & provide their analysis of where Michigan State and Mel Tucker should go from here.

The Texas Longhorns made a trip to Tuscaloosa to play the Alabama Crimson Tide and walked out with a convincing win. Steve Sarkisian & company were effective in all phases of the game and shocked the college football world with a 34-24 victory.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes kept the train rolling after beating Nebraska on Saturday to advance to 2-0. While Nebraska played disciplined defense, the Cornhuskers couldn’t keep up with Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and the rest of this new-look Buffaloes team under Coach prime.

Mario Cristobal had the Miami Hurricanes ready for action on Saturday as they trounced Texas A&M, thanks to a five touchdown performance from QB Tyler Van Dyke. Could this Miami squad be competing for an ACC title this season? The guys weigh the possibility.

Notre Dame continues to look sharp after blowing out NC State 45-24. Even after a long weather delay, the Fighting Irish were able to stay hot and make the case that they’re a legitimate championship contender.

Iowa and Brian Ferentz were able to beat Iowa State this week, but the Hawkeyes have still yet to eclipse 25 points per game so far this season. The guys question if Ferentz will be able to get the program over the coveted 25 points per game threshold to unlock his contract.

Closing out the show, the crew shares their Innovative Play of the Week, Small Sample Heisman & play a round of Say Something Nice.

1:00 Mel Tucker could be out at Michigan State

15:56 Texas upsets Alabama

27:38 Colorado crushes Nebraska

35:00 The Miami Hurricanes ripped through Texas A&M

41:03 Notre Dame guts out a big win vs NC State

43:14 Brian Ferentz points tracker

45:00 The Innovative Play of the Week

47:15 Small Sample Heisman

51:00 Say Something Nice

