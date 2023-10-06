Week 5 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Matt Harmon, Dalton Del Don

Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday:

1:41 - Binge games

1:55 - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

7:15 - Philadelphia Eagles vs. L.A. Rams

15:00 - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings

22:35 - Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

27:50 - Stream games

27:58 - Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons

31:30 - Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions

34:25 - Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

36:30 - New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

40:45 - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

48:25 - Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

50:55 - Skip games

51:24- New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

52:22 - Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

56:20 - New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

