Week 5 Fantasy Football: Defense Rankings

Atlanta Falcons v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 24: Roquan Smith #18 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Pittsburgh offense is going nowhere fast. They lost Diontae Johnson early. Kenny Pickett's play has paled in comparison to his preseason production, and to make matters worse, now both he and Pat Freiermuth are dealing with injuries.

[Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

So, you can imagine that the division-rival Ravens and their Roquan Smith-led defense is chomping at the bit to take them on in Week 5.

That's why the Ravens' stop unit leads our D/ST rankings for Week 5 — see how the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 5 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?

