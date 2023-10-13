Week 6 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Week 6 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide:
0:40 - Week 6 Fantasy Viewer Guide
1:42 - Binge Games:
1:52 - SEA VS. CIN
7:39 - SF VS. CLE
13:24 - IND VS. JAX
18:05 - DET VS. TB
23:05 - DAL VS. LAC
28:25 - Stream Games:
28:30 - BAL VS. TEN
33:00 - WSH VS. ATL
38:45 - MIN VS. CHI
42:55 - NO VS. HOU
45:35 - AZ VS. LAR
49:05 - PHI VS. NYJ
54:30 - Skip Games:
54:44 - CAR VS. MIA
56:23 - NE VS. LV
59:35 - NYG VS. BUF
