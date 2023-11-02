Week 9 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws before playing against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense finally delivered the monster outing we have all been waiting for, outshining the team's potent defense for the first time this season.

Prescott was great in this one, throwing for 304 yards (his first 300-yard game of the season) and four touchdowns en route to his highest-scoring fantasy total of the season.

Things will get a bit tougher in Week 9 though, in a divisional showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

