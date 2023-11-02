Week 9 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

New Orleans Saints v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 29: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

"Yeah, I'm thinking I'm back." John Wick famously said those words, but they seem pretty apt for Jonathan Taylor right now, too. Taylor has now delivered back-to-back double-digit-point fantasy outings, and in really tough matchups to boot.

Things could change this week though, as JT and the Colts will take on the Panthers' sieve-like run defense. And while Taylor has been sharing work with Zack Moss (who's been very good in his own right) don't be surprised if Week 9 turns out to be a statement game for the talented running back.

Check out where Taylor lands in our RB rankings for Week 9:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 9 fantasy RB leaderboard?