Weston Wilson hits home run in first at-bat in MLB debut for Phillies in no-hitter win vs. Nationals

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 9: Weston Wilson #37 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a solo home run in his first major league at-bat in the bottom of the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Weston Wilson’s Major League Baseball debut could not have gone any better.

Wilson, who spent seven years in the minor leagues, stepped up to the plate for the very first time for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon in their game against the Washington Nationals.

Three pitches later, Wilson drilled a solo home run.

First Major League at-bat after 7 years in the Minors, home run. 💪



Congratulations Wes Wilson! pic.twitter.com/VC2RSy91z3 — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2023

The moment left his dad in tears at Citizens Bank Park.

What a moment for Wes Wilson's father after his son homered in his first Major League at-bat. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/nBSoGV3LKU — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2023

Wilson’s 429-foot home run off Nationals pitcher Mackenzie Gore made him the first Phillies player to hit a home run in his first MLB at-bat since 1998.

Wilson was first selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Clemson. He joined the Phillies organization this past offseason, and had a remarkable run with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Lehigh Valley. Wilson averaged .260 at the plate with 25 home runs and 69 RBI in 100 games with the club.

The 28-year-old was then called up on Sunday.

"It's been a blessing," he said on Monday, via NBC Philadelphia . "I wouldn't change these seven, eight years I've been in pro ball for anything … I've learned so much along those seven or eight years. I'm so blessed to be here. I had a couple hiccups along the way where I thought I might get an opportunity back with Milwaukee. Things didn't fall my way. But I couldn't be happier than to be here now in the big leagues with the Phillies."

Wilson’s incredible debut was just a small part of what turned out to be a dominant outing for the Phillies on Wednesday.

Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter in the 7-0 win over the Nationals. It was the fourth no-hitter so far this season in Major League Baseball and the 14th in Phillies history. He recorded five strikeouts and threw 124 pitches in the win, which came in just his second start with the team since he was traded by the Detroit Tigers ahead of the deadline.

The Phillies have now won seven of their past 10 games, though they still trail the Atlanta Braves by 10 games in the NL East. The Nationals have lost two of three games to the Phillies in their four-game series, which will wrap up on Thursday.