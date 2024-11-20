What's next for Aaron Rodgers & the Jets? Giants bench Daniel Jones, Mike Tomlin's career year | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to go behind the scenes on the latest news and storylines from around the NFL. The New York Jets fired their general manager Joe Douglas, which leads to a conversation about the future of the Jets and whether the complicated late-career saga of Aaron Rodgers is truly coming to an end after this season. In other New York quarterback news, the Giants benched QB Daniel Jones and are planning to start Tommy DeVito with Head Coach Brian Daboll's job potentially on the line. Is desperately trying to win games really in the best interest of the 2024 New York Giants?

Later, Jori delves into her latest reporting around Chicago Bears OC Thomas Brown and the changes he's made to build around rookie QB Caleb Williams, and how Brown's focus on creating a simpler ecosystem for Williams is already showing on the field. Frank has officially launched the Mike Tomlin for Coach of the Year campaign, and he argues why Tomlin is having his best ever year leading the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The hosts wrap up with Frank's latest controversial power rankings – as Frank attempts to defend keeping the Kansas City Chiefs above the Buffalo Bills despite the outcome of Sunday's head-to-head matchup – and predictions for Thursday night's matchup between the Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

(5:30) What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?

(24:50) Giants bench Daniel Jones, will start Tommy DeVito

(32:45) How Thomas Brown is helping Caleb Williams

(41:45) Mike Tomlin for Coach of the Year?

(47:50) Frank's power rankings corner

(55:40) Thursday night predictions: Steelers @ Browns

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

