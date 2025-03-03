Where to watch all the 2025 Oscar winners

And the Oscar(s) went to... The 2025 Academy Awards have (finally) come to an end. Sean Baker's Anora swept the night away, winning five awards, including the heavy hitting Best Picture, Best Director (Sean Baker) and Best Actress (Mikey Madison). Adrien Brody won his second Best Actor award for The Brutalist, Kieran Culkin took home his supporting award for A Real Pain and Zoe Saldaña won for her supporting role in Emilia Pérez.I'm Still Here took home Best International Feature, Flow won for Best Animated Feature and No Other Land — a film which has yet to find a U.S. distributor — won for Best Documentary.
If you're looking to catch up on all the Oscar-winning movies, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch all the 2025 Oscar winners, including where to stream the short films, ways to watch No Other Land in the U.S. and more.
2025 Academy Awards winners:
Anora
Awards: Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director, Best Actress (Mikey Madison), Best Picture
When a young sex worker meets and quickly marries the son of a Russian oligarch, her fairytale quickly turns into a fever dream. Mikey Madison is also nominated for Best Actress for her role as the titular character in this gritty almost-Cinderella retelling.
You can still catch Anora in limited theaters, or you could rent or purchase it at home on Amazon or any VOD platform.
A Real Pain
Awards: Best Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin)
A pair of at-odds cousins embark on a Holocaust tour across Poland during a particularly painful period of their lives. Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin star in this heartbreaking dark comedy. A Real Pain is streaming on Hulu.
The Brutalist
Awards: Best cinematography, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Adrien Brody)
Adrien Brody stars as a Hungarian architect who arrives in the United States in 1947 in search of the American Dream. Brody is also nominated Best Actor for his performance. You can catch this 3.5-hour-long film in theaters, or buy it on Amazon or Apple TV.
Conclave
Awards: Best Adapted Screenplay
A Papal conclave gathers in the wake of the pope's death. Ralph Fiennes stars as the conclave's reluctant leader. He is also nominated for Best Actor for his performance. You can stream Conclave on Peacock. You can also buy or rent it on Amazon or any VOD platform.
Dune: Part Two
Awards: Best Visual Effects, Best Sound
Florence Pugh and Austin Butler join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Part Two of Denis Villeneuve's epic space opera based on the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert. You can stream Dune: Part Two on HBO's Max and on Netflix right now thanks to a deal between the two platforms.
Emilia Pérez
Awards: Best Original Song, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldana)
Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez star in this out-of-the-box musical about a transgender cartel leader who enlists an under-appreciated lawyer to help her transition. Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated film of the 2025 Oscars. You can stream it on Netflix.
Flow
Awards: Best Animated Feature
A cat searches for safety with an unlikely pack in a flooded future world. You can stream Flow on Max.
I’m Still Here
Awards: Best international feature
Inspired by a true story, I'm Still Here follows activist, mother and wife Eunice Paiva as she navigates the disappearance of her politician husband under the military dictatorship in Brazil. Fernanda Torres stars in the film and is nominated for Best Actress, making history as only the second-ever Brazilian woman to be nominated for an Oscar. The first? Torres's mother, Fernanda Montenegro. You can see I'm Still Here in select theaters, or pre-order it on Apple TV.
No Other Land
Awards: Best documentary feature
Filmed over four years between 2019 and 2023, with production ending days before October 7, a Palestinian activist and Israeli journalist document life in Palestine. No Other Land is currently quite difficult to watch from within the U.S. due to no American distributors picking up the documentary film.
You can stream or rent it on most VOD platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video in other countries though, and can tune in from the U.S. with the help of a VPN.
The Substance
Awards: Best makeup and hairstyling
This shocking body horror film starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley follows aging starlet-turned-fitness-guru Elisabeth Sparkle, who is recommended a mysterious drug after her career dries up. The Substance "creates a younger, better version" of her, but she struggles to maintain a balance between Elisabeth and her sparkly new self. Moore is also nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Elisabeth. You can stream The Substance on Mubi, or rent it on Amazon or any VOD platform.
Wicked
Awards: Costume Design, Production Design
Wicked answers the question, "what was going on before Dorothy got to Oz?" Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in the long-awaited film adaptation of this beloved Broadway musical. Both are nominated — for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively — for their performances in the movie. You can still see Wicked in select theaters, but you can also rent or buy it on Amazon or any VOD platform. Wicked hits streaming on Peacock on Mar. 21.
Oscars 2025 Shorts:
Best Animated Short Film
In the Shadow of the Cypress - Available to rent on Vimeo
Documentary Short Film
The Only Girl in the Orchestra - Streaming on Netflix
Live Action Short Film
I'm Not a Robot - Available to watch on The New Yorker
Oscars 2025 full winners list:
Winners are listed in bold.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Music (Original Song)
"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez
"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight
"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing
"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez
"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
International Feature Film
I'm Still Here (Brazil)
The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Live Action Short Film
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent