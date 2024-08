Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol reacts during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

The Chicago White Sox have finally ripped the band aid off. Amid what can only be described as a dismal and disastrous 2024 season, the team has fired manager Pedro Grifol after less than two seasons at the helm.

It's not clear from the statement whether new general manager Chris Getz made the decision, or if it was embattled owner Jerry Reinsdorf who finally pulled the plug on Grifol's stint in Chicago.

This story will be updated.