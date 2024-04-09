White Sox's Yoán Moncada leaves game vs. Guardians early with groin strain

MLB: APR 08 White Sox at Guardians CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 08: Chicago White Sox third base Yoan Moncada (10) singles during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians on April 8, 2024, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Tuesday’s game early after he fell while trying to reach first on a ground ball at Progressive Field.

Moncada hit a ground ball to third in the second inning of their game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. As he approached first base, Moncada suddenly collapsed and hit the dirt hard. He immediately started rolling around, clearly in significant pain, as he was called out.

Yoán Moncada goes down running to first base. He had to be helped off the field pic.twitter.com/6ISI4JFZph — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 9, 2024

Moncada was eventually helped off the field, and then the White Sox quickly ruled him out with a left adductor strain. While the severity of the injury isn’t known, he’s being considered day-to-day.

Yoán Moncada left tonight's game with a left adductor strain. He will be reevaluated tomorrow. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2024

Moncada had been dealing with minor soreness in his hip and groin area in recent days, though he had been able to play through it. He had a single hit and stole a base in the White Sox’s 4-0 loss to the Guardians on Monday.

The 28-year-old entered Tuesday’s game with a .270 batting average and 10 hits so far this season, his eighth with the White Sox. He hit a single in the first inning for Chicago on Tuesday afternoon to help kick off what ended up being a five-run inning for the White Sox. Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of that inning, however to cut into the deficit immediately.

The White Sox entered Tuesday’s game with just a 1-9 record. After dropping four straight to start the year, Chicago’s lone win of the season came against the Atlanta Braves on April 2. The White Sox have since lost five straight, including a four-game sweep to the Kansas City Royals.

