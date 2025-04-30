Who to blame for the Orioles' meltdown, Jersey Controversy & Kris Bubic joins the show | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

By Jake Mintz,Jordan Shusterman, Yahoo Sports

Kris Bubic joins the show and talks about the ups and downs of his career, coming back from injury, pitching in the playoffs and what it's like being a part of this Royals team.

Plus, Jake and Jordan breakdown what is happening in Baltimore and what has caused the Orioles' season to go into a tailspin. Also, Jake is MAD about a new City Connect jersey. He and Jordan break down why.

All this and more when you join us for today's Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(2:02) - Orioles falling apart

(25:58) - Kris Bubic interview

(50:55) - White Sox City Connect Jersey controversy

(1:01:35) - Daulton Varsho highlight catch

(1:05:27) - Odd NL West schedules

