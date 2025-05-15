Why the Mavericks won't trade Cooper Flagg: 'Nico would get fired if he even brought that up'

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

With the 2024 NBA Draft approaching, all eyes are on the Dallas Mavericks after they shocked the basketball world by landing the No. 1 overall pick.

The assumption around the league is clear: Cooper Flagg, considered by many to be an elite talent and perhaps the best American prospect in years, will be wearing a Mavericks jersey next season.

But if you're wondering whether Dallas might entertain trade offers for that coveted top pick, the answer is a resounding no. And that's not just speculation, but a stance directly addressed in a recent episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show" after ESPN reported Dallas has no plans to trade the Duke star.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN and DraftExpress left little doubt about where the Mavericks stand. When asked about the possibility of Dallas even considering a trade involving Cooper Flagg, Givony was blunt: “No. I mean, [GM] Nico [Harrison] would get fired if he even brought that up, honestly."

This isn’t just about basketball fit; it signals clear organizational marching orders. From ownership on down, Flagg is not just a prospect — the franchise views him as a franchise pillar.

Why is Flagg so valuable to Dallas? It’s not just his talent, but also the momentum and excitement he brings to the franchise in the wake of the Luka Dončić trade fiasco. The Mavericks see him as someone who can change the trajectory of the team and reinvigorate a jilted fan base. For a front office under pressure to deliver and an ownership group eager to maximize their unexpected draft fortune, there’s simply no package — however enticing — that would make them rethink Flagg’s place in their future.

In NBA history, we’ve sometimes seen top picks available for a king’s ransom, but not this year. As Givony makes clear, Flagg is not on the market. For Mavericks fans, that means the countdown to the draft isn’t about what-ifs or speculation — it’s about welcoming a new face of the franchise.

For everyone else, it’s a reminder that, at least this time, some prospects truly are untouchable.

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.