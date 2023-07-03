Wimbledon Day 1: Novak Djokovic wins 29th consecutive match, Iga Swiatek breezes into Round 2

Wimbledon 2023 - Day One - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Pedro Cachin (not pictured) on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday July 3, 2023. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

Despite an afternoon rain storm that caused a 45-minute delay, nothing could dampen the first day of play at Wimbledon. Not for the crowds, which were large and loud, or for the players.

The two top players at Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek (No. 1 seed) and Novak Djokovic (No. 2 seed), both survived the rain suspension and won their matches with little issue. Swiatek faced Lin Zhu, the No. 34 player in the world, and took care of business with a 6-1, 6-3 win. There were a few hard-fought games, but Iga came within a breath of handing Zhu a bagel for the first set. Not even someone loudly dropping a wine bottle on the ground during match point could shake her.

Djokovic, who appears to be focusing solely on majors at this point in his career, had very little trouble against Pedro Cachin, defeating him 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4). The mid-match rain delay gave Cachin a bit of a boost, and he came close to forcing a fourth set, but Djokovic absolutely dominated him in the tiebreak. Cachin is ranked No. 68 in the world, so he's no slouch, but it was essentially a warm-up match for Djokovic. He faced a little pressure here and there, and was challenged by Cachin's serving in the third set, but there was no doubt he'd emerge with the win. And when he did, it was his 29th consecutive win at Wimbledon.

How did the Americans do?

There are 19 American women and 13 American men competing in Wimbledon this year. We should see deep runs from Jess Pegula, Coco Gauff, who both play on Day 1, as well as Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, who play on Day 2.

Jessica Pegula def. Lauren Davis 6-2, 6(8)-7, 6-3

Alycia Parks def. Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4, 6-3

Unfortunately, Brandon Nakashima, Lauren Davis, Katie Volynets, Claire Liu, Caty McNally, and Peyton Stearns lost and will not be moving on to Round 2.

Highlight of the day

The big news of the day was the rain. The chair umpire on center court during the Djokovic-Cachin match was slow to recognize the rain was going to cause a wetness problem, so the court was damp by the time the roof closed. They tried everything to get the court dry, and Djokovic even joined in to help.