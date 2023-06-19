With Gio Reyna pulling strings, USMNT bests Canada for CONCACAF Nations League title

United States v Canada: Final - CONCACAF Nations League LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 18: Gio Reyna #7 of the United States holds off Stephen Eustaquio #7 of Canada during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Final at Allegiant Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

PARADISE, Nev. — Gio Reyna sauntered toward the ball and changed the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League final with one sweep of his right boot.

For months, he'd been the most enigmatic, controversial U.S. men's national team player. For 72 hours, he'd been the heightened center of attention after the coach he clashed with, and whom his parents tried to bring down, regained the USMNT top job. Amid the cacophonous noise, Reyna stayed quiet.

But when he stepped onto pristine soccer fields this week in Vegas, Reyna came alive. On Sunday, he showed why he’s such an integral piece of the USMNT’s future. He dished two assists and conducted a 2-0 victory over Canada that clinched the U.S. a second consecutive Nations League title.

With hair bleached blond and swagger oozing, Reyna pulled strings from his midfield position with remarkable ease. He spun Canadian counterparts in circles. He directed traffic with his hands, eyes and precocious footballing brain.

And he unlocked an otherwise bolted game, first with a talent that the USMNT had sorely missed in his absence. He served an outswinging corner up to a perfect far-post location, and Chris Richards attacked it with gusto.

CHRIS RICHARDS SCORES HIS FIRST INTERNATIONAL GOAL 🔥



The @USMNT take the lead in the Concacaf Nations League final. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kjym95pywc — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 19, 2023

The U.S., even with athletes littered across the field, had been frustratingly impotent on corners and set pieces in recent years. Gregg Berhalter, the re-hired coach who'd largely opted against playing Reyna, had admitted as much on Friday, when asked for his reflections on the previous World Cup cycle

"I didn't think we were good enough on attacking set pieces in the last World Cup, that's definitely an area of opportunity," Berhalter said.

Less than 60 hours later, Reyna provided the instant solution. His deliveries were often majestic, far more precise than Christian Pulisic's ever are. Even from dead balls near midfield on Sunday, Reyna waved his teammates forward, and lofted diagonals that led to half-chances.

But he was also potent from open play. On 34 minutes, he sprung forward onto a Tim Weah header, and thousands inside Allegiant Stadium rose, expecting him to shoot. Instead, Reyna slid a flawlessly-timed through-ball to Folarin Balogun, who held off a defender and stung the back of the net.

FOLARIN BALOGUN SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR THE @USMNT IN HIS SECOND APPEARANCE! 🇺🇸 🦅 pic.twitter.com/YtrrkRNx8x — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 19, 2023

From there, Reyna began feeling himself. He'd spent much of Thursday's win over Mexico feeling his way into the game. But now he was in rhythm, thinking a step ahead of his 21 peers. He made passes because he'd already seen the subsequent pass. He drifted in and out of spaces, from midfield out to the left touchline, then back inside to the right.

He offered precisely what this USMNT had so often lacked under Berhalter, who'd preferred a ferocious, athletic "MMA" midfield — Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. They'd provided structure and defensive shields, combativeness and control, but only limited creativity going forward.

Reyna lasted only 45 minutes. He picked up a double-knock late in the first half, which resulted in a calf injury. He hobbled about for the rest of the half, then departed, limping, at halftime.

But he'd already played his part.

At just 20 years old, he'd already set a USMNT program record for the most goals and assists in tournament finals, surpassing Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey.

In those 45 minutes, in a few sparkling moments, he'd propelled the USMNT to yet another trophy, and cemented his place in this team, coaching friction be damned.