WNBA All-Star: Sabrina Ionescu sizzles in historic 3-point contest while Aces top Liberty in Skills Challenge

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Sami Whitcomb didn't stand a chance.

Sabrina Ionescu sizzled in a stunning shooting display Friday en route to a win at the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest. The New York Liberty guard hit 23 out of 25 shots and tallied 37 of a possible 40 points en route to victory in the final.

Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) just set the all-time record for NBA or WNBA with a score of 37 PTS in the FINAL ROUND of the #Starry3PT Contest to be crowned the NEW 3-PT CHAMPION 🏆 | @starrylemonlime pic.twitter.com/YcGy3fDfBq — WNBA (@WNBA) July 14, 2023

Whitcomb followed up with a 24-point effort in the final turn of the contest. It's a number that would be competitive most nights, but fell well short of Ionescu's historic effort, the best round in the history of the contest.

The 3-point win more than makes up for a second-place finish Ionescu's Liberty duo posted to a Las Vegas Aces team earlier Friday.

Aces top Liberty in Skills Challenge

In a finals matchup of players from WNBA superteams, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces defeated Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot of the Liberty in the All-Star Skills Challenge.

The Aces win kicked off the weekend's All-Star festivities with a victory for the hometown team in Las Vegas.

The Liberty (47.8 seconds) and Aces (45.9 seconds) duos both advanced to the finals from the first round by posting the two fastest times of the four competing teams. Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings (52.6 seconds) and Cheyenne Parker and Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream (58.7 seconds) were eliminated.

That set up a finals matchup of players many predict will eventually face off in the WNBA Finals.

Ionescu, who won last year's competition, struggled to hit 3-pointers in the final round as the Liberty posted a time of 58 seconds, more than 10 seconds slower than their first-round tally. After Plum's turn with the ball, Gray had plenty of time to complete her section of the course, and her 3-pointer sealed the win with 13.7 seconds to spare. She didn't miss a shot in the final round.

The Skills Challenge involved four teams of two teammates competing on an obstacle course. Players passed a ball through a hoop, dribbled around obstacles and connected on multiple shots including mid-range jumpers and 3-pointers.