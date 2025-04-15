WNBA Draft: Anthony Davis welcomes Paige Bueckers to Dallas: 'Can't wait to get you here'

Dallas Mavericks' Anthony Davis laughs in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Dallas, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Anthony Davis knows the pressure of being the first pick in the draft.

He also knows the pressure in Dallas of being a high-profile arrival as the new guy in town.

The Dallas Mavericks center who was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Luka Dončić was one of the first to welcome Paige Bueckers Monday night after the Dallas Wings made her the first selection in the WNBA draft.

From one No. 1 pick to another…



AD welcomes @paigebueckers1 to Dallas 🙌#MFFL pic.twitter.com/acbNgNRXdy — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 14, 2025

"What's up, Paige?" Davis said in a video shared by the Mavericks. "AD here. From one first-round overall pick to another, I just want to say congratulations, welcome to Dallas. Can't wait to get you here, support you, come to some games and watch you do your thing.

"Congrats, again. Enjoy your night."

Davis' path to the NBA wasn't identical to Bueckers' journey to the WNBA. But it shares some striking similarities.

Davis arrived in college to an iconic program in Kentucky in 2011 as one of the most lauded prospects in basketball history. Davis followed up the hype with an All-American campaign as a freshman that earned the Wooden, Naismith and Associated Press awards as the National Player of the Year. He capped his freshman year by leading Kentucky to a national championship.

Like Davis, Bueckers arrived to an iconic program in UConn in 2020 as one of the most lauded prospects in the history of the game. She also exceeded the hype by earning All-America honors and winning the Wooden, Naismith and Associated Press awards as a freshman.

Her career got temporarily derailed by injury. And she didn't immediately win a national title like Davis. But she just wrapped a tremendous college career with a third All-America campaign that ended with an emotional national championship victory at UConn.

And now, she'll join Davis in Dallas a No. 1 overall pick and expectations that come with it.