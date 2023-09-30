WNBA playoffs: Aces finish 2nd straight sweep to reach 2nd straight Finals

WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings Sep 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates during the first half against the Dallas Wings during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports - 21531675 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

In a season dominated by expectations of a clash between two WNBA superteams, the Las Vegas Aces just held up their end of the bargain.

The defending champions completed a three-game sweep of the Dallas Wings in the WNBA semifinals with a 64-61 win on Friday, reaching the Finals for the third time in the last four years. The Aces previously defeated the Chicago Sky 2-0 in the first round.

The other team in the Finals will be the winner of the semifinal series between the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, which the Liberty currently leads 2-1.

