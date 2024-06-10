Yahoo Sports AM: Know your role

2024 NBA Finals - Game Two BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 09: Jayson Tatum #0 and Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics high five during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Yahoo Sports AM is our daily newsletter that keeps you up to date on all things sports. Sign up here to get it every weekday morning.

🚨 Headlines

⛳️ Scottie wins again: Scottie Scheffler won the Memorial — his first title as a dad. He now has victories at Augusta, Bay Hill and Muirfield Village this season. Only three other players (Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh, Fred Couples) won at all three iconic venues in their careers.

⚾️ Super Regionals: Tennessee, Florida State, Virginia, UNC, Texas A&M, Florida and Kentucky advanced to the College World Series over the weekend, which included the final play in Pac-12 history. Georgia and NC State play a winner-take-all game tonight to complete the field.

🏈 Last two standing: The Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas will meet in the inaugural UFL championship game after the Stallions beat the Michigan Panthers and the Brahmas beat the St. Louis Battlehawks.

⚽️ Record attendance:35,038 fans descended on Wrigley Field on Saturday to watch the Chicago Red Stars play Bay FC, breaking the NWSL attendance record.

⚾️ Epic comeback: The Royals pulled off a stunning 10-9 victory over the Mariners, becoming the first team since 1995 to win a game after exiting the first inning down 7-0.

⛳️ A Sunday to remember: Linnea Strom shot an 11-under 60 to overcome a seven-stroke deficit and win the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her first LPGA title.

🥍 Rookie sensation: No. 1 overall pick Brennan O'Neill set the lacrosse world ablaze on Saturday, scoring six goals in the fourth quarter and OT to lift the Denver Outlaws to an 18-17 victory over the Utah Archers.

🏁 Racing roundup: Max Verstappen held off Lando Norris to win a chaotic Canadian Grand Prix (F1); Kyle Larson won at Sonoma to move atop the standings (NASCAR); Team Penske swept the podium at Road America (IndyCar).

🏀 Holiday, Celtics take Game 2

The Celtics beat the Mavericks,105-98, on Sunday in Boston to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals and win their ninth consecutive game.

Star of the night: Celtics veteran guard Jrue Holiday had 26 points (11-14 FG), 11 rebounds and zero turnovers, all while playing his usual elite defense. This sequence perfectly summed up his night: Suffocating D, forces the turnover, hits the three.

Jayson Tatum made up for a gross shooting night (6-22 FG) with 12 assists and nine boards, Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, Derrick White added 18 and Kristaps Porziņģis limped his way to 12.

Luka Dončić — who was questionable with chest, knee and ankle injuries — had a triple-double (32-11-11) for Dallas. Kyrie Irving managed just 16 points and lost to his former team for the 12th straight time.

What they're saying: Coaches often preach the importance of "knowing your role," and Holiday is a perfect example of that. Here he is after the game, demonstrating a humbleness and self-awareness that you don't always see in the ego-driven world of pro sports…

Reporter: "If Jaylen and Jayson are the superstars on this team, what's your role? And if you're gonna be the team's leading scorer, leading rebounder and shoot the highest percentage in Game 2 of the Finals, why aren't you a superstar, as well?"

Holiday: "I'm a utility guy. I'll do whatever. I'm here to win. … At the end of the day, this is their team. … The pressure that [Jaylen and Jayson] have on themselves to execute and to be great is a little bit different than my pressure. I've always been honest about that, and how they handle themselves [has] been so honorable. So it's slightly different. They're superstars and I'm here to support."

Wild stat… Holiday has 38 points and zero turnovers through two NBA Finals games. The last player to do that? Michael Jordan in 1998. Not bad company for a utility guy!

What's next: The series shifts to Dallas on Wednesday for Game 3, which will be the Mavericks' first home game since May 28.

🎾 Alcaraz, Świątek crowned champs in Paris

Carlos Alcaraz outlasted Alexander Zverev in Sunday's five-set thriller to claim his first French Open title and third major championship. Not bad for someone a month removed from his 21st birthday.

The final was a rollercoaster. Alcaraz took the first set, Zverev took the next two, then Alcaraz reached another gear and won 12 of the final 15 games in his 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

That followed his five-set win over No. 2 Jannik Sinner, making Alcaraz the first player to win both the semifinal and final at Roland Garros in five sets since Rod Laver in 1962.

A man for every surface: Alcaraz is just the seventh man to win a major title on all three surfaces, and he's the youngest to do so by more than a year. The young Spaniard is now an Australian Open shy of becoming the ninth man to capture a career Grand Slam.

Passing of the torch: This is the first year since 2003 that a member of the "Big Three" didn't win either the Australian Open or the French Open.

Iga Świątek cemented her status as the modern Queen of Clay, dismantling No. 12 Jasmine Paolini, 6-2, 6-1, to win her third straight French Open title and fourth in five years.

Świątek is just the third woman in the Open Era (since 1968) to pull off a three-peat at Roland Garros, joining Monica Seles (1990-92) and Justine Henin (2005-07).

She also joins Chris Evert (7 wins), Steffi Graf (6) and Henin (4) as the only four-time winners, and at 23 years old she's the youngest to join the club.

Sheer dominance: The world's No. 1 player has dropped three total sets during her four championship runs at Roland Garros. "To play [Iga] here is something different," said Paolini. "She's already won four titles at 23 years old; these numbers are not normal. I've never played someone with this intensity before in my life."

Au revoir, NBC… The French Open is moving to Warner Bros. Discovery (TNT, TBS, truTV, Max, Bleacher Report) next year on a 10-year, $650 million deal, ending NBC's 40-year run.

🥇 Meet the team: Yahoo in Paris

With the Summer Games just around the corner, we're excited to unveil the roster of Olympic legends that will be anchoring our video coverage of the Games.

Track and field: Seven-time gold medalist Allyson Felix

Swimming: Five-time gold medalist Missy Franklin, three-time medalist Katie Hoff

Gymnastics: Gold medalist Shawn Johnson-East

Beach volleyball: Three-time gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings

Speaking of swimming… We've also partnered with USA Swimming to bring dedicated coverage to Yahoo Sports all summer, starting with the upcoming U.S. Olympic trials (June 15-23) at Lucas Oil Stadium. That's right, folks — they put a pool in an NFL stadium! I spoke with Franklin and Hoff about what to expect in Indy.

Familiar faces: While there are always surprises at trials, "I think the team is going to be fairly similar to Tokyo because there were only three years between the Olympics, and a year can make a big difference in our sport," says Franklin. Names to know: Katie Ledecky (the GOAT!), Regan Smith, Bobby Finke, Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel, Gretchen Walsh.

Swimming in an NFL stadium: "We've been plopping pools down in sports arenas for years," says Hoff, who swam in the Pacers' arena in 2004 and Rod Laver Arena (the main venue for the Australian Open) during the 2007 world championships. "But a football stadium is a whole different ballgame in terms of attendance and the hype it's generating for the sport."

Coverage plans: "Our main goal is to make people feel like they're there with us," says Franklin. "What's the experience like for these athletes? What are they feeling in each specific moment? When you connect with the emotions of an athlete, you can connect more to the experience and the result and the whole thing."

Stay tuned: We have another very exciting Olympic announcement coming soon. I want to tell you so badly but don't have the green light just yet.

🌎 The world in photos

Landover, Maryland — The USMNT suffered its largest defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era on Saturday, falling 5-1 to Colombia in front of a sea of fans clad in yellow chanting, "USA, Colombia es tu papá!" Translation: USA, Colombia is your daddy.

Saratoga Springs, New York — Dornoch, a 17-1 longshot co-owned by 2008 World Series champion Jayson Werth, won Saturday's Belmont Stakes, marking the sixth straight year that a different horse won each leg of the Triple Crown.

East Meadow, New York — More than 2 million people applied for tickets to Sunday's India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match. Roughly 34,000 were lucky enough to attend and saw India get the win in the latest edition of one of the biggest rivalries in sports.

London — The Mets and Phillies split the fourth edition of the London Series after New York turned a game-ending double play to stymie Philly's comeback attempt on Sunday. For your viewing pleasure: British broadcaster Darren Fletcher on the call.

📆 June 10, 1944: Nuxhall makes history

77 years ago today, 15-year-old pitcher Joe Nuxhall made his debut for the Reds, becoming the youngest player in MLB history, Jeff writes.

Bumpy start, happy ending: Nuxhall made the team largely because so many regulars were serving in WWII, and his debut (5 ER in 0.2 IP) was hardly stellar. But he returned to the Reds eight years later and enjoyed a successful 16-year career, winning 135 games with a 3.90 ERA while making two All-Star teams.

More on this day:

⛳️ 1977: Al Geiberger shot a 13-under 59 in the second round of the Memphis Classic, carding the first of 12* sub-60 rounds in PGA Tour history.

🐎 1978: Affirmed won a thrilling Belmont Stakes to clinch the 11th Triple Crown in horse racing history. There have been just two more since: American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

*The other 11: Jim Furyk has the only 58 on Tour (2016) and also shot a 59 (2013). Nine others have shot one 59 each: Scottie Scheffler (2020), Kevin Chappell (2019), Brandt Snedeker (2018), Adam Hadwin (2017), Justin Thomas (2017), Stuart Appleby (2010), Paul Goydos (2010), David Duval (1999) and Chip Beck (1991).

📺 Watchlist: The Oilers need a win

The Panthers host the Oilers tonight (8pm ET, ABC) in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after shutting them out in Saturday's opener, Jeff writes.

Can the Oilers bounce back? Only five teams* have won a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final after falling into an 0-2 hole, so tonight is as close to a must-win game as it gets for Edmonton.

More to watch:

⚾️ Super Regionals: No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 NC State (7pm, ESPN) … Winner advances to College World Series.

⚾️ MLB: Orioles at Rays (6:50pm, FS1)

🏀 WNBA: Fever at Sun (7pm, NBA)

⚽️ The Soccer Tournament: Women's final (7pm, ESPNU); Men's final (8pm, ESPNU) … $1 million winner-take-all championships.

*The comeback kids: The 1942 Maple Leafs, 1966 Canadiens, 1971 Canadiens, 2009 Penguins and 2011 Bruins are the only teams to come back from 2-0 down to win the Cup.

🏒 Stanley Cup trivia

Oilers winger Corey Perry is the first player in NHL history to play in five Stanley Cup Finals with five different teams.

Question: Can you name the four teams besides the Oilers?

Hint: He won in 2007, then lost in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Answer at the bottom.

🍿 Baker's Dozen: Top plays of the weekend

⚾️ Is that Willie Mays?!

🎾 King Carlos

⚾️ Home run robbery

⚾️ Full extension

⚾️ Heads-up double play

⚽️ Golazo!!!

⚽️ Tremendous save

🥊 Spinning elbow

⚾️ Sliding grab

🏀 Dončić dime

⚽️ Powerful finish

🏒 Bob says no

🥏 What a catch!!!

Trivia answer: Ducks, Stars, Canadiens, Lightning

We hope you enjoyed this edition of Yahoo Sports AM, our daily newsletter that keeps you up to date on all things sports. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.