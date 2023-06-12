Yankees broadcaster John Sterling healthy, receives signed ball from Justin Turner after hit in head by foul ball

FILE - This Sept. 25, 2009 file photo shows New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling sitting in his booth before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York. Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling was uninjured after he was hit by a foul ball by Justin Turner in the ninth inning of New York's 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night, June 10, 2023 (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, file)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

New York Yankees play-by-play announcer John Sterling is totally fine.

The longtime radio voice of the Yankees insisted that he was OK on Sunday after a foul ball traveled into the booth at Yankee Stadium and hit him in the head the night before.

And, as promised, he was back in the broadcast booth for the third and final game of their series against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.

"To all the Yankee fans, I am fine," Sterling said while wearing a bandage above his eye. "It hit me in the head, a muscle up there, so I was OK. I thank you for all the warm, wonderful, loving thoughts. Anyway I'm fine. As I told Suzyn, Suzyn was the first when I was driving home, it produced phone calls and texts from all the people who loved me. So it really turned out to be a very good thing."

Red Sox star Justin Turner hit a foul ball in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night that went all the way up and hit Sterling in the forehead in the booth. Fans heard Sterling react in real time on the broadcast, though he remained in the booth for the rest of the game.

“It really hit me, I didn’t know it was coming back that far,” he said on the broadcast after yelling out in pain.

The Yankees then shared video of the ball actually getting Sterling in the face on Sunday.

Turner actually signed the ball for Sterling, too.

Sterling has called Yankees games since 1989. At one point, he had called an impressive 5,060 consecutive games — though that streak ended in 2019.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!