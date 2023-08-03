Yankees place Anthony Rizzo on Injured List due to concussion that may have occurred in May

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The New York Yankees finally found a reason for Anthony Rizzo's struggles the past two months. The team placed Rizzo on the Injured List on Thursday due to a concussion he may have sustained at the end of May.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo complained about being "foggy" in recent days, prompting the team to send him for additional testing. Those tests showed "some cognitive impairment," leading to Rizzo's stint on the Injured List.

Anthony Rizzo is going on the IL with a "likely" concussion that can be traced back to his collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. back in May



"He went through MLB, all the testing immediately [after the Tatis collision]. Of late, started to complain [about] being foggy" pic.twitter.com/Y1QpqJL8LH — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 3, 2023

Rizzo may have sustained the injury in late May, when he collided with San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. on a pick-off play at first base. The collision occurred in the sixth inning of the team's May 28 game against the Padres.

Following a strikeout, Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka fired the ball to first base hoping to catch Tatis too far off the bag. Rizzo made the catch and tagged Tatis, ending the inning. After the play, however, Rizzo stumbled away and went down on one knee on the infield dirt.

Replays showed Rizzo's head bouncing off Tatis' leg as he tried to get back to the bag.

Yankees Anthony Rizzo was pulled from the game after getting injured tagging out Fernando Tatis Jr. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/jGQJd6htFQ — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) May 28, 2023

Boone said MLB put Rizzo through concussion tests shortly after the play and those test came back clean. Rizzo was not placed on the Injured List, and returned to action June 2. In 46 games since the collision, he's hit just .172/.271/.225 in 192 plate appearances. Prior to the injury, Rizzo was in the midst of a resurgent year, and was batting .304/.376/.505.

Rizzo was asked about the injury Thursday, and painted a pretty harrowing scene. Rizzo said there were days he would wake up feeling hungover, and admitted there were times he would forgot how many outs were recorded during an inning.

Anthony Rizzo said he noticed he was more tired, but attributed it to the grind of the season. He mentioned waking up feeling hungover, and occasionally forgot the numbers of outs. Testing showed his reaction time was slower. “I didn’t just forget how to do this all of a sudden.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) August 3, 2023

Rizzo said he informed the team about some of those symptoms after the team's series against the Baltimore Orioles in late July. Despite that, Rizzo was in the lineup for the next two games against the Tampa Bay Rays.