New CMA Fest documentary premieres on Hulu

The Country Music Association's new feature-length documentary, CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair, is out.

Arriving on the heels of its golden jubilee, the 75-minute film chronicles CMA Fest's five-decade history and features sit-down interviews with Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and more.

"CMA Fest has taken several shapes throughout its storied history," shares CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. "As we step into our 50th year, our hope with this film is to underscore the one thing that has remained with the festival—its heart. We are thrilled to share the evolution and magic of this incredible event with the Hulu audience."

Stream CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair now on Hulu.

