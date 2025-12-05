New Music Friday: Tucker Wetmore, Luke Combs and more

Tucker Wetmore has released "Proving Me Right," his first new music since his debut album, What Not To. Some fans think it's about his real-life ex-girlfriend, who is allegedly dating another country artist. "Keep on puttin' it on now, baby/ Find some guy with a song now, baby," Tucker sings. "Go do what you wanna/ But all you're doin' me wrong is just proving me right."

After many teases, Luke Combs has released the touching ballad "Giving Her Away." It's written from the point of view of a groom talking to his soon-to-be father-in-law on his wedding day. "Giving Her Away" comes with a video of Luke recording the song in the studio. "Man, you brought your baby/ I brought a ring," he sings. "And I'm giving her my name/ And you're giving her away."

Cory Kent has teamed up with Koe Wetzel for a song called "Rocky Mountain Low." In a statement, Corey, who co-wrote the song, says, "It has all the rock and roll elements I grew up on and all the country influences I love. I asked my buddy Koe to jump on the second verse, and he was the person I pictured when writing that part, so having him on the track just makes it feel even more authentic."

Dasha has teamed up with singer Ricky Manning to record a duet version of his viral hit "Someone Else & Jesus." She says in a statement, "My ex-situationship actually played me this song in his car last year, and I instantly became obsessed. A few weeks later, I randomly ran into Ricky and totally had a fangirl moment because of how much I loved the track." That led to the collaboration. (Video contains uncensored profanity.)

