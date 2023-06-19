New Shania + Billy Ray Cyrus duet coming Friday

Courtesy of Republic Records

By Jeremy Chua

Shania Twain is set to release an expanded version of her latest album, Queen Of Me: Royal Edition (Extended).

Sharing in an announcement on Twitter, Shania says the project will include "a couple of tracks that some of you may be familiar with," as well as two unreleased songs: "Done & Dusted" and "On Three" featuring "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker and fellow '90s country star Billy Ray Cyrus

"I'd already written On Three and was in the studio recording it, I could just hear a sexy man with a southern accent counting the song in and the first person that came to mind was @billyraycyrus [laughing emoji]," Shania shares. "I called him up and literally had him record it down the phone." 

Shania's Queen of Me arrived in February. In April, the country-pop icon gave it the deluxe treatment by adding five new tracks.

Queen Of Me: Royal Edition (Extended) is available for presave now. To hear a short snippet of "On Three," head over to Shania's tweet.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!