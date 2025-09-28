NFL quarterback ‘jumped and robbed’ in Ireland, report says

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson celebrates after showing a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was “jumped and robbed” while in Ireland, according to a report.

According to our sister station, WPXI-11 TV, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was robbed on Friday night and sustained “minor injuries.”

Thompson is currently on injured reserve.

NFL Network obtained a statement from Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten that said, “We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”

The Steelers are in Dublin to play the first regular-season NFL game in Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings.

