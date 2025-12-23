NFL receiver suspended for rest of regular season after incident with fan, reports say

Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)

DETROIT, MI — DK Metcalf of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been suspended for two games without pay due to “conduct detrimental to the league” following an incident with a fan during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Dec. 17.

The suspension comes as a result of Metcalf allegedly taking a swing at a fan, identified as Ryan Kennedy.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the incident involved claims of slurs being directed at the athlete during the game.

Kennedy released a statement through Head Murphy Law, where he categorically denied using any racial or hate-based slurs during the incident. He specifically stated that he did not use the “N-word” or the “C-word” at any point, our sister station at WPXI reported.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a history between Kennedy and Metcalf, with Pelissero mentioning that Metcalf had previously reported Kennedy to Seahawks security last year, indicating ongoing tensions.

Metcalf, who plans to appeal the suspension, faces pushback due to the allegations surrounding the behavior during the game.

His appeal will cite the circumstances of the incident and the denial of slurs by Kennedy.

The NFL will review Metcalf’s appeal process in the coming weeks.

Metcalf’s suspension takes effect immediately and will cover the remainder of the regular season.

DK Metcalf appears to have an altercation with a Detroit fan pic.twitter.com/a478Zjg3tR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025

