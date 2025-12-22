NFL receiver swipes at fan leaning over railing in front row

Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)

DETROIT, MI — An NFL wide receiver swiped at a fan leaning over the railing at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was speaking to a fan wearing a black-and-blue wig when he threw a right hand toward the man’s face, according to the Associated Press.

TRENDING STORIES:

This happened during the second quarter of the Steelers’ 29-24 win over the Lions on Sunday afternoon.

The AP said that Metcalf did not appear to make much, if any, contact.

“I heard about it, but I hadn’t seen it,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I hadn’t had an opportunity to talk to DK.”

No penalty flag was thrown on the field after the incident.

The NFL said it will review the incident, and Metcalf could be disciplined, the AP said.

He caught four passes for 42 yards against Detroit.

DK Metcalf appears to have an altercation with a Detroit fan pic.twitter.com/a478Zjg3tR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group